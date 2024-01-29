Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.