Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TJX opened at $96.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

