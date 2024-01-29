Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of TT opened at $251.51 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

