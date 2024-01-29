Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

