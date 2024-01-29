Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $246.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

