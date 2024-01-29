Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

