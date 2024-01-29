Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $677.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

