Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $283.43 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

