Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

