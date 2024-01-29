Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $549.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.