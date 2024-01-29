Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after buying an additional 328,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

