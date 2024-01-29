Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock worth $26,993,240 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

