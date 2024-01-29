Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.