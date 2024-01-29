Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.16 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

