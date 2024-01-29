Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.