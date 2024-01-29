Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $79.82.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.