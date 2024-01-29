Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

