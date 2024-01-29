Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

