Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

