Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 644.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

