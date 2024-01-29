Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

