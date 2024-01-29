Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $198.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $179.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

