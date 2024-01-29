Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.54 Million Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,083,951 shares of company stock worth $1,589,995. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.29 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

