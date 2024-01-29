Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $181,882. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

