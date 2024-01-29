Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.96 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $460.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

