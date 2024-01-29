Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.05 Million Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

