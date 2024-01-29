Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $57,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -11.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

