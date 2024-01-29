Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

