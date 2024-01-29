Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $8.06 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 289,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

