Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,626,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

PEBO opened at $30.41 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,243.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

