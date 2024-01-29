Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,009,592 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

