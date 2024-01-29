Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,275 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 58,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

