Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,524 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 790,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

