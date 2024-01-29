Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,015 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
HSII opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.