Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,015 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

A number of analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

