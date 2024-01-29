Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,395 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

