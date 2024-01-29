Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.2 %

LPG stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

