Barclays Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $325.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.64.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

