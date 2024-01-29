Barclays Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $430.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.60.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

