Barclays Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $550.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $601.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

