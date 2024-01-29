Barclays Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

