Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on BYND
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.31.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Meat
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.