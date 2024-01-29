Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BYND

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.