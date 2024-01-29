BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,380,333 shares in the company, valued at $221,457,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,190,121 shares of company stock valued at $32,435,527 over the last three months.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.34 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

