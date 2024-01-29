Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $207.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $209.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.