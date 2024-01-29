Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

