Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.49 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.