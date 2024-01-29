Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 12547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.58).

Cairn Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £806.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,384.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 12.43.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

