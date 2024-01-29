Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.01 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

