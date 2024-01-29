Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.94 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

