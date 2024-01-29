Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$177.93.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CNR opened at C$166.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.93. The company has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.