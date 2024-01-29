Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CAT opened at $299.43 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $303.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.88.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
